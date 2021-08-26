Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President, President of European Council discuss situation in Afghanistan

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 August 2021, 23:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At the initiative of the European side, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The sides exchanged their views on the current situation in Afghanistan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed Charles Michel in details of Kazakhstan’s stance on ‘the Afghan problem’ at the request of the latter. He also said the decision was made to temporarily relocate the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan to Almaty.

The Kazakh President also revealed that necessary assistance is provided to Afghani students in Kazakhstan. The Head of State believes that Kazakhstan and the EU can closely cooperate on the Afghan agenda. In addition, Kazakhstan provided an opportunity to refuel airplanes for the evacuation of EU citizens at its airports.

During the telephone conversation it was noted that Kazakhstan and the EU can also cooperate on the fight against illicit migration, drug and human trafficking and that Kazakhstani diplomatic and other agencies can provide consultations to the EU on the abovementioned topics.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed hope that the situation in Afghanistan will stabilize with the formation of the inclusive government in Kabul.

Charles Michel, in turn, said he is looking forward to the meeting with President Tokayev during his upcoming visit to Brussels later this year. During the visit, Nur-Sultan and Brussels are expected to exchange views on broad agenda of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation.


