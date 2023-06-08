Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks

    8 June 2023, 21:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Jerzy Starak to discuss the key directions of the company’s activities in Kazakhstan and its participation in the development of joint pharmaceutical projects, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Jerzy Starak told the Head of State about the construction of the largest research centre in Shymkent to create the cyclical turnaround in conformity with the best practices.

    The President highly appreciated Jerzy Starak’s contributions to the development of the country’s pharmaceutical industry.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Astana International Forum
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy