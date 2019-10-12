Kazakh President planting trees in Botanical Garden

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
12 October 2019, 13:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Press Secretary of Kazakhstan President Berik Uali has published a video of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s participation in a republican volunteer clean-up.

As Kazinform previously reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a clean-up event in the capital's Botanical Garden.

According to the press service of Akorda, Prime Minister Askar Mamin, members of the Government, Akim of the city of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov, athletes, students and schoolchildren have also attended the event.

