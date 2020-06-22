Go to the main site
    Kazakh President plans to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

    22 June 2020, 16:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As it was previously reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to attend as an honorary guest the Victory Parade in Moscow, the press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali announced on his Facebook account.

    It bears to remind that at the end of May a telephone conversation was held between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

    Following the talks the President of Russia invited President Tokayev to participate as an honorary guest in the Victory Parade to be held on June 24 in Moscow. The invitation was kindly accepted.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
