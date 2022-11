20 October 2022, 09:55

Kazakh President pays working visit to Zhetysu region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a working visit to Zhetysu region, the President’s press service reports.

On May 4 the Head of State decreed to establish three new regions, namely, Zhetysu, Abai and Ulytau, and the administrative centre of Almaty region was relocated.