Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President pays visit to Viamedis Kokshetau clinical and rehabilitation center

    14 February 2023, 16:38

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, paid a visit to the Viamedis Kokshetau clinical and rehabilitation center which opened its doors last May in Kokshetau, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Viamedis Kokshetau is the country's first center to provide comprehensive rehabilitation for patients after a stroke.

    During the visit, the Head of State was briefed on the development of healthcare in Akmola region. There are 560 health facilities employing some 7,800 medical workers in the region. The shortage of medical personnel has halved. Nearly 80 units of medical equipment worth KZT1.4 billion were purchased in Akmola region.

    As part of the Rural Healthcare Modernization national program, there are plans to build outpatient clinics in 38 rural settlements throughout the region.

    In addition, the health ministry jointly with a foreign investor is carrying out the project for the construction of a modern multipurpose hospital for 630 beds in Kokshetau.

    The President was also familiarized with the development of Saryarka micro district where Viamedis Kokshetau is located. The district already has an apartment block, an Al-farabi IT school, a fire department, and a number of sports facilities. Another apartment block, 21 education facilities, two shopping centers, and parking areas are slated for construction in the near future.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Culture and traditions of CA countries presented in Ethiopia
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for cordial reception
    Kazakhstan names vice minister of ecology and natural resources
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9