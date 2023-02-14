Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President pays visit to Viamedis Kokshetau clinical and rehabilitation center

14 February 2023, 16:38
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, paid a visit to the Viamedis Kokshetau clinical and rehabilitation center which opened its doors last May in Kokshetau, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Viamedis Kokshetau is the country's first center to provide comprehensive rehabilitation for patients after a stroke.

During the visit, the Head of State was briefed on the development of healthcare in Akmola region. There are 560 health facilities employing some 7,800 medical workers in the region. The shortage of medical personnel has halved. Nearly 80 units of medical equipment worth KZT1.4 billion were purchased in Akmola region.

As part of the Rural Healthcare Modernization national program, there are plans to build outpatient clinics in 38 rural settlements throughout the region.

In addition, the health ministry jointly with a foreign investor is carrying out the project for the construction of a modern multipurpose hospital for 630 beds in Kokshetau.

The President was also familiarized with the development of Saryarka micro district where Viamedis Kokshetau is located. The district already has an apartment block, an Al-farabi IT school, a fire department, and a number of sports facilities. Another apartment block, 21 education facilities, two shopping centers, and parking areas are slated for construction in the near future.

Photo: akorda.kz


