    Kazakh President, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem hold talks

    13 September 2022, 14:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem to discuss promoting interfaith dialogue, the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

    The Head of State thanked the Patriarch for his participation in the VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and for his support in promoting the high goals and tasks of this important forum.

    The Patriarch in turn expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for an invitation to visit Kazakhstan. He expressed gratitude that the congress outcomes will let elaborate clear directions for further strengthening of the world.


    Photo:akorda.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

