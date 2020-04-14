Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President partaking in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council working meeting

    14 April 2020, 15:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking part in a working meeting of members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Akorda Twitter account informs. The meeting is being carried out in the format of video conference.

    «The world is facing a difficult situation. The pandemic has almost paralyzed the social and economic life of many countries. We welcome the agreement reached within OPEC + on a coordinated reduction of production and restoration of balance in the energy market. We highly appreciate the efforts of the Russian Federation to achieve success under this agreement. Kazakhstan participated in the negotiations as an observer and contributed by agreeing to the significant reduction in oil production,» the press service informed echoing to the words of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Head of State noted that according to experts, the global GDP in 2020 may decline by more than 2%. At the same time, the US and Eurozone GDP will decrease by 3.3% and 4.2%, respectively. The growth of the Chinese economy is projected at less than 2%, which means that the fall will be about 4%.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    EurAsEC President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan