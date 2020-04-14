Kazakh President partaking in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council working meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking part in a working meeting of members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Akorda Twitter account informs. The meeting is being carried out in the format of video conference.

«The world is facing a difficult situation. The pandemic has almost paralyzed the social and economic life of many countries. We welcome the agreement reached within OPEC + on a coordinated reduction of production and restoration of balance in the energy market. We highly appreciate the efforts of the Russian Federation to achieve success under this agreement. Kazakhstan participated in the negotiations as an observer and contributed by agreeing to the significant reduction in oil production,» the press service informed echoing to the words of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Head of State noted that according to experts, the global GDP in 2020 may decline by more than 2%. At the same time, the US and Eurozone GDP will decrease by 3.3% and 4.2%, respectively. The growth of the Chinese economy is projected at less than 2%, which means that the fall will be about 4%.