Kazakh President partakes in meeting of State Commission for 30th anniv of independence

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 February 2021, 16:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first meeting of the State Commission for the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has taken place today, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of Akorda.

Addressing the session, the Kazakh Head of State noted that Kazakhstan has overcome all the difficulties and matured as a strong and independent country under the leadership of Elbasy since it gained its independence. Kazakhstan enters the fourth decade of its independence, which is of great importance for the country.

The Kazakh President stressed that each event to be held on the occasion of the 30th independence of the country should bring concrete benefits to the people.

It was noted that new projecs would be carried out in economic, social, educational, scientific and other sectors.

The Kazakh President said that there should be a clear vision, stance when holding large-scale country-wide events, calling for viewing the historical date from the ideological point of view.


President of Kazakhstan    Events   Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
