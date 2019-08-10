Kazakh President pardons 2 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the pardon of two prisoners Yaroslav Golyshkin and Yerlan Baltabai on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Editor-in-Chief of Pavlodar-based newspaper Versiya Yaroslav Golyshkin and leader of trade union movement Dostoiniy trud (Decent work) based in Shymkent Yerlan Baltabai were granted an early release on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Golyshkin faced up to eight years in prison for extortion, whereas Baltabai was supposed to spend seven year behind bars for embezzlement.