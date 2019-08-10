Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President pardons 2 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 August 2019, 13:45
Kazakh President pardons 2 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the pardon of two prisoners Yaroslav Golyshkin and Yerlan Baltabai on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Editor-in-Chief of Pavlodar-based newspaper Versiya Yaroslav Golyshkin and leader of trade union movement Dostoiniy trud (Decent work) based in Shymkent Yerlan Baltabai were granted an early release on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Golyshkin faced up to eight years in prison for extortion, whereas Baltabai was supposed to spend seven year behind bars for embezzlement.

President of Kazakhstan    Religion  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP