13 October 2022, 14:57

Kazakh President, Pakistan PM hold talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks on the sidelines of the CICA Summit. The parties debated prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan in trade and economic and investment sectors, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the PM for his arrival in Astana for the CICA Summit and for supporting Kazakhstani initiatives aimed at further institutional development of the forum.

The President noted that Pakistan is one of the country's key partners in South Asia. He was satisfied with the dynamics of the development of trade-economic ties between the two nations.

The parties noted prospects for establishing cooperation in the transport, transit, and logistics, energy sectors. They also stressed the importance of further resumption of direct air service between the countries.

Photo: akorda.kz











