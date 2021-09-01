Kazakh President outlines national agenda key priorities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his State-of-the-Nation Address outlining the key priorities of the national agenda for the forthcoming period.

The Head of State proposed the clean scheme of actions aimed at battling the pandemic outbreak consequences and coronavirus-related economic problems and raising people’s welfare,» Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said.

The President’s Address focuses on the pressing issues of people’s concern and gives clear answers. First of all, the course for large-scale and prompt support of small and medium-sized business is preserved. The Head of State evaluated the realization of Economy of Simple Things and Business Roadmap as efficient and charged to prolong their effective period.

Besides, the President tasked the Government and National Bank to draft a concept for public funds management.

The Head of State also drew attention to social issues, a lack of schools. The number of schools that should be built by the end of 2025 increased from 800 to 1,000.

The Address contains measures to settle housing issues of Kazakhstanis through pension savings, rural development, measures to curb inflation within a corridor of 4-6%, etc.



