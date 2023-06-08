Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President outlines Astana International Forum's mission

    8 June 2023, 11:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, outlined the goals and tasks of the Astana International Forum, Kazinform reports.

    Addressing those gathered the President expressed sincere gratitude to special guests - the Emir of Qatar, the President of Kyrgyzstan, the Head of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, and other distinguished participants.

    The Head of State said the Astana International Forum is a dialogue platform. Its mission is to debate the global situation, outline the key challenges and crises facing the world, fend off challenges through dialogue in the spirit of mutual cooperation, restore and renew the common culture of multilateral relations, and amplify voices in support of peace, progress, and solidarity.

    The President noted the forum contributes to more active cooperation amid unprecedented geopolitical tensions.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Astana International Forum
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy