Kazakh President outlines Astana International Forum's mission

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 June 2023, 11:41
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, outlined the goals and tasks of the Astana International Forum, Kazinform reports.

Addressing those gathered the President expressed sincere gratitude to special guests - the Emir of Qatar, the President of Kyrgyzstan, the Head of the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, and other distinguished participants.

The Head of State said the Astana International Forum is a dialogue platform. Its mission is to debate the global situation, outline the key challenges and crises facing the world, fend off challenges through dialogue in the spirit of mutual cooperation, restore and renew the common culture of multilateral relations, and amplify voices in support of peace, progress, and solidarity.

The President noted the forum contributes to more active cooperation amid unprecedented geopolitical tensions.

