Kazakh President orders to send additional humanitarian aid to Türkiye

14 February 2023, 13:39
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan ordered the government to send additional humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

At the instruction of the Head of State Kazakhstan will additionally send tents, radiators, warm clothing and essential supplies to the those affected by the most powerful quake in the country’s history.


