Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh President opens Foreign Investors' Council meeting

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 June 2021, 16:37
Kazakh President opens Foreign Investors' Council meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has opened a meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the meeting, the Kazakh President recalled that the plenary meeting’s topic is devoted to the development on non-primary exports.

«I always note that the long commodity super-cycle is coming to an end. Unlike the previous fluctuations in oil demand and prices the current conjecture is not only due to the situational market reasons, but also the major technological changes we are witnessing,» said the Kazakh President.

According to him, the plans and forecasts for greening national economies turn into concrete measures of public policies.

«It demonstrates that diversification of technological sophistications and mass greening of the Kazakh economy is essential. Kazakhstan as an economic system could not only rely on internal investments, internal demand, and commodity exports. The county will proceed with the policy of a greater supportive stance on attracting quality foreign investments, strongly willing to maintain its leadership in the region and CIS,» he said.

The President said that in terms of internal demand and production the country’s policy in creating its own local costing will remain. He added that such measures should be market-oriented and without distortions so as to achieve global and regional competitiveness.


President of Kazakhstan    Events   Kazakhstan   Foreign investments  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador