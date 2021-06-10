Kazakh President opens Foreign Investors' Council meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has opened a meeting of the Council of Foreign Investors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the meeting, the Kazakh President recalled that the plenary meeting’s topic is devoted to the development on non-primary exports.

«I always note that the long commodity super-cycle is coming to an end. Unlike the previous fluctuations in oil demand and prices the current conjecture is not only due to the situational market reasons, but also the major technological changes we are witnessing,» said the Kazakh President.

According to him, the plans and forecasts for greening national economies turn into concrete measures of public policies.

«It demonstrates that diversification of technological sophistications and mass greening of the Kazakh economy is essential. Kazakhstan as an economic system could not only rely on internal investments, internal demand, and commodity exports. The county will proceed with the policy of a greater supportive stance on attracting quality foreign investments, strongly willing to maintain its leadership in the region and CIS,» he said.

The President said that in terms of internal demand and production the country’s policy in creating its own local costing will remain. He added that such measures should be market-oriented and without distortions so as to achieve global and regional competitiveness.