Kazakh President opens 1st session of the Parliament of VIII convocation

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 March 2023, 10:02
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VIII convocation kicked off in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, opened the 1st session of the Kazakh Parliament of the VIII convocation.

48 Senate and 98 Majilis deputies, as well as heads and representatives of state bodies, members of the National Kurultai, public figures, and others, are attending the joint sitting.

The President’s Address at the joint session of the Kazakh President is broadcast live on republican TV Channels and social networks.

As earlier reported, on March 27 the Head of State signed a decree on the convocation of the 1st session of the Kazakh Parliament of the VIII convocation.

Early Majilis and maslikhat elections were held in Kazakhstan on March 19. On Tuesday the Kazakh CEC registered the deputies of the Majlis of the VIII convocation.


