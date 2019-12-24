Kazakh President open for cooperation with the fourth estate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Press secretary of Kazakh President Berik Uali briefed on the President’s cooperation with mass media, Kazinform reports.

«Openness and readiness for cooperation with the fourth estate is an important feature of the political style of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. For the past 9 months, the Kazakh President held 8 briefings jointly with the Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Switzerland, South Korea and European Council President Donald Tusk. Since March this year, the President gave 16 interviews to foreign and country’s mass media,» Uali told a briefing at the Akorda.

In particular, the Head of State gave interviews to the country’s Yegemen Kazakhstan, Aikyn newspapers, Russia’s Kommersant, Rossiiskaya Gazeta, Russia TV Channel, Uzbekistan’s UzA news agency, the U.S. White House Chronicle, Wall Street Journal, and Israel Hayom and Euronews TV Channel.

In his interview with Bloomberg President Tokayev focused on his political platform, based on the principles of succession, justice, progress and key directions of the country’s internal and foreign policy.

Besides, the Head of State gave interviews to China’s CCTV, and MGIMO Journal and Channel 1 of Russia.

Notably, the President’s TV and Radio Complex made 13 documentaries to feature the President’s work for the past period.

On the eve of his visit to Germany, President Tokayev gave an interview to Deutsche Welle on the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany and the global political situation. The L'Essentiel des Relations Internationale of France also published an interview with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.