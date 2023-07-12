Kazakh President offers condolences over passing of football player Seilda Baishakov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to family members and close ones of late Kazakh football player Seilda Baishakov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«For many years, Seilda Baishakov had defended the honor of Kairat football team. The outstanding coach and mentor shared his experience and knowledge with young footballers and contributed greatly to the development of domestic sport. The name and bright image of Seilda Baishakov will be forever remembered by the people,» reads the letter.

Earlier it was reported that Seilda Baishakov, one of the best players of Kazakh football, President of the Union of Football Veterans of Kazakhstan, advisor to the President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation, passed away at the age of 73.