Kazakh President notes lack of joint intra-EAEU large projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted a lack of large and joint investment projects of vital importance developed jointly with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform reports.

«The countries approved the draft action plan for realization of the program direction of industrial cooperation until 2025. We cooperate in a consisten manner with the Russian Federation. For the past two years the number of large industrial projects were implemented, in particular, the lubricants production plant realized jointly with LUKOIL, two projects developed jointly with Kamaz, and tyre plant opened jointly with Tatneft and some other important projects,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

«However, the industrial cooperation potential with other countries has not revealed yet,,» he stressed.

The Head of State noted that there is a lack of large and investment projects of vital importance. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested charging the governments to speed up integration cooperation.



