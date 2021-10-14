Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President notes lack of joint intra-EAEU large projects

    14 October 2021, 18:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted a lack of large and joint investment projects of vital importance developed jointly with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform reports.

    «The countries approved the draft action plan for realization of the program direction of industrial cooperation until 2025. We cooperate in a consisten manner with the Russian Federation. For the past two years the number of large industrial projects were implemented, in particular, the lubricants production plant realized jointly with LUKOIL, two projects developed jointly with Kamaz, and tyre plant opened jointly with Tatneft and some other important projects,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

    «However, the industrial cooperation potential with other countries has not revealed yet,,» he stressed.

    The Head of State noted that there is a lack of large and investment projects of vital importance. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested charging the governments to speed up integration cooperation.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Investment projects President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published