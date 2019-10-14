Kazakh President, National Public Confidence Council members meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received members of the National Public Confidence Council Yerlan Sairov and Mukhtar Taizhan, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting with Sairov debated were the country’s sociopolitical situation, regional development, priorities of the President’s State-of-the-Nation Address, development of some trans-border districts, etc.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Mukhtar Taizhan focused on military training and patriotic upbringing, employment of those who had served sentences for crimes, road construction and environmental issues.