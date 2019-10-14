Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President, National Public Confidence Council members meet

    14 October 2019, 15:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received members of the National Public Confidence Council Yerlan Sairov and Mukhtar Taizhan, the Akorda press service reports.

    During the meeting with Sairov debated were the country’s sociopolitical situation, regional development, priorities of the President’s State-of-the-Nation Address, development of some trans-border districts, etc.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Mukhtar Taizhan focused on military training and patriotic upbringing, employment of those who had served sentences for crimes, road construction and environmental issues.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships