Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakh President names new Adviser

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 April 2022, 16:27
Kazakh President names new Adviser

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Malik Otarbayev has been appointed as the Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State signed a corresponding decree to appoint Malik Otarbayev as his adviser.

Born in February 1980 Malik Otarbayev is a native of Zhambyl region.

Malik Otarbayev did an internship at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He also served as the third secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Turkish Republic between 2016 and 2018.

He also held the post of the deputy akim (governor) of Turkestan region. In 2020 he was appointed the head of the National center of rare manuscripts and books.


President of Kazakhstan    Laws, decrees, orders   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi