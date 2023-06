Kazakh President names 2 new members of Parliament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed two senators, members of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

Nurtore Zhussipand Askar Shakirov were named as the deputies of the Senate of the KazakhParliament, the press service said in a statement.