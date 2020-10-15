Kazakh President met with Abai scholars

SEMEY. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the exhibition featuring rare works of Abai, books published within The World of Abai series, also multivolume work of Doctor of Letters, professor Mekemtas Myrzakhmetuly devoted to the works of the poet, the Akorda press service reports.

18 paintings of the East Kazakhstan Museum of Arts and Museum of Fine Arts named after the Nevzorovs are showcased there. Besides, the Head of State surveyed the archeological exhibition themed The Great Steppe Gold.

Later the President met with the Abai scholars. The Head of State noted that despite the global pandemic all the efforts were done to discharge duty before the great ancestor. This year August 10 was declared the Abai Day. The works of Abai were translated into 10 languages and sent to the world’s best libraries. The Abai Centres were opened at the Kazakh embassies abroad.

In future it is planned to open Abai Institutes overseas. The Head of State reminded that the Abai Academy was set up at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University to study the poet’s works. Besides, the Abai TV Channel was launched in Kazakhstan. The city of Semey that played a great role in the development of the Kazakh society was recognized a historical centre.

The great attention was also paid to development of human sciences, teaching Kazakh language and literature and preparations of high-quality textbooks. The President stressed the need to modernize schools in compliance with modern requirements and make Abai School as a model educational establishment. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also suggested opening Abai schools in the future.







