Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President meets with winners of 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan project

    30 April 2021, 17:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the winners of the project 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    At the meeting, the President noted that the winners of the project 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan represent the country around the world, adding that the work of the compatriots achieved success in different spheres should be acknowledged. He said that the experience of successful people will always serve as an example for others, with the younger generation following their lead.

    The Kazakh Head of State assured that the citizens incorporating profound knowledge with advanced experience will lead the country forward, commending the skills of the youth born after the country gained independence.

    «To bring up an educated and intellectual generation is the country’s key objective. The future of the country should lie in the hands of the talented and patriotic youth. To that end, the country will proceed with systematic reforms,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    According to him, the unity and accord in the society, constructive labor of all Kazakhstanis led to the country achieving the major progress.

    In just four years, 7.5 thousand people have partaken in the project 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Events Kazakhstan 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand