Kazakh President meets with winners of 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan project

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 April 2021, 17:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the winners of the project 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

At the meeting, the President noted that the winners of the project 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan represent the country around the world, adding that the work of the compatriots achieved success in different spheres should be acknowledged. He said that the experience of successful people will always serve as an example for others, with the younger generation following their lead.

The Kazakh Head of State assured that the citizens incorporating profound knowledge with advanced experience will lead the country forward, commending the skills of the youth born after the country gained independence.

«To bring up an educated and intellectual generation is the country’s key objective. The future of the country should lie in the hands of the talented and patriotic youth. To that end, the country will proceed with systematic reforms,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to him, the unity and accord in the society, constructive labor of all Kazakhstanis led to the country achieving the major progress.

In just four years, 7.5 thousand people have partaken in the project 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan.

