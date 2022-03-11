Go to the main site
    Kazakh President meets with Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali

    11 March 2022, 18:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev was informed about the current activity and further plans of the International Turkic Academy. He got familiarized with the events to take place at a high level to celebrate the 150 years of Akhmet Baitursynov and 130 years of Mukhtar Auezov together with the international organizations.

    The Head of State was also presented with the Atlas of the Turkic World and the books about 5,000 -year history of anthropology of Kazakhs issued by the Academy.

    The President commended the initiatives of the International Turkic Academy and instructed to proceed with the work in this area.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

