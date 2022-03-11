Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President meets with Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 March 2022, 18:40
Kazakh President meets with Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Tokayev was informed about the current activity and further plans of the International Turkic Academy. He got familiarized with the events to take place at a high level to celebrate the 150 years of Akhmet Baitursynov and 130 years of Mukhtar Auezov together with the international organizations.

The Head of State was also presented with the Atlas of the Turkic World and the books about 5,000 -year history of anthropology of Kazakhs issued by the Academy.

The President commended the initiatives of the International Turkic Academy and instructed to proceed with the work in this area.


President of Kazakhstan    Events   Turkic speaking states   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region