Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President meets with the public in Abai region

    30 September 2022, 11:38

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Head of State with the public started in Abai region, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

    The President noted this year taking into account the people’s requests a new region was founded there.

    «This step will let tackle quickly socioeconomic problems and will contribute to raising the locals’ welfare. There will be created conditions for attracting investments, opening new productions and new jobs, development of small and medium business. The region will get direct funding from the republican budget,» the President said.

    The region was named after great Abai as a sign of particular respect for him.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Abai region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future