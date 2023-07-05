Kazakh President meets with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, received Federal Councillor, Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Head of State of Kazakhstan stressed that the two countries enjoy very close relations developing in a spirit of friendship and cooperation.

The Kazakh President congratulated on the start of the work of the Honorary Consulate of Switzerland in Almaty, attended by Ignazio Cassis.

Tokayev stated that Switzerland is one of the key political, trade, and economic partners of Kazakhstan in Europe, which is among the 20 top trade partners and top three investors in Kazakhstan, with a total volume of investments of $32.5bn.

«We welcome new Swiss companies, willing to invest in the promising areas of the Kazakh economy. I believe that the agreement signed between the Kazakh government and Stadler Rail is very promising, the realization of which we will follow very closely, and give a good boost to our relations,» said the Kazakh President.

The Kazakh Head of State conveyed the best wishes to President of Switzerland Alain Berset.

Ignazio Cassis also commended the current level of development of bilateral cooperation, expressing the readiness to strengthen it. He also highly assessed the major reforms carried out in the country.

«The bilateral trade and investments are the key elements of our close relations. As you said, Swiss private companies’ investments in your country will facilitate to the successful realization of your reforms, improving conditions for future investments,» said the Swiss minister.

The interlocutors paid special attention to the implementation of joint projects in manufacturing, trade, logistics, mechanical engineering, agriculture, financial services, digitalization, and education.

In addition, during the talk the current issues of international and regional agenda were discussed.