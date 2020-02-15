Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President meets with Siemens AG CEO

    15 February 2020, 17:26

    MUNICH. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Siemens AG CEO Joe Kaeser in Munich, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting, President Tokayev told Mr. Kaeser about what Kazakhstan had done so far in terms of digitalization and noted that a lot needed to be done in that sphere in the future.

    The Head of State admitted that despite a lot of endeavors in the sphere of digitalization Kazakhstan needed to improve practical work and experience in that area.

    Joe Kaeser, in turn, expressed interest in participating in the digitalization projects implemented in Kazakhstan.

    It bears to remind that Siemens AG was one of the first foreign companies to open an office in Almaty in 1994. Since then it unveiled its branches in Nur-Sultan (2000), Temirtau and Atyrau (2002).


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Germany President of Kazakhstan Business, companies
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    3 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    4 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region