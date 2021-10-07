Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President meets with PM Askar Mamin

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 October 2021, 20:07
Kazakh President meets with PM Askar Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin today, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Pm briefed the President on the stabilization of the COVID-199 situation in the country. According to the information by the Government, there was a 1.7fold drop in monthly COVID-19 cases. The R number stands at 0.94. The infectious diseases beds are 34% full and ICU beds are 32% full.

The Head of State was also informed on the stable work on COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the Kazakh PM, as of today, the number of people received the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine stands at over 7.7 million, and people received both components number 6.7 million.

Four million doses of the US’s Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year. A total of 13.3 million Kazakhstanis will be able to get QazVaс, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Hayat-Vax, SinoVac and Pfizer vaccines by the end of the year.

The Kazakh President also heart the report on the vaccination of people against the flu. As of now, over 694 thousand people have been immunized against the flu in the country out of the planned 2.5 million.

Mamin also informed the Head of State on the harvesting campaign, work to stabilize the prices for socially significant foods, implementation of a complex of anti-inflation measures.

The President was briefed on the work to attract quality investments in the perspective sectors of economy. In order to further diversify the national economy and ensure its sustainable development the Government works on increasing the amount of FDI to $30bn a year and investments in fixed capital up to 30% to GDP by 2025.


President of Kazakhstan    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   QazVac   Sputnik V   HayatVax   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman