Kazakh President meets with PM Askar Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin today, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Pm briefed the President on the stabilization of the COVID-199 situation in the country. According to the information by the Government, there was a 1.7fold drop in monthly COVID-19 cases. The R number stands at 0.94. The infectious diseases beds are 34% full and ICU beds are 32% full.

The Head of State was also informed on the stable work on COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the Kazakh PM, as of today, the number of people received the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine stands at over 7.7 million, and people received both components number 6.7 million.

Four million doses of the US’s Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year. A total of 13.3 million Kazakhstanis will be able to get QazVaс, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Hayat-Vax, SinoVac and Pfizer vaccines by the end of the year.

The Kazakh President also heart the report on the vaccination of people against the flu. As of now, over 694 thousand people have been immunized against the flu in the country out of the planned 2.5 million.

Mamin also informed the Head of State on the harvesting campaign, work to stabilize the prices for socially significant foods, implementation of a complex of anti-inflation measures.

The President was briefed on the work to attract quality investments in the perspective sectors of economy. In order to further diversify the national economy and ensure its sustainable development the Government works on increasing the amount of FDI to $30bn a year and investments in fixed capital up to 30% to GDP by 2025.