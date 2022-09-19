Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President meets with JPMorgan Chase Chairman Jamie Dimon
19 September 2022, 22:00

Kazakh President meets with JPMorgan Chase Chairman Jamie Dimon

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co held a meeting discussing cooperation within financial institutions, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of Akorda.

An exchange of views on prospects for the development of global economy, including financial markets, took place.

Photo: t.me/bort_01
