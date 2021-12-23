Go to the main site
    Kazakh President meets with Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev

    23 December 2021, 18:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    During the meeting, Mirzagaliyev informed about the plans to increase the oil production to 104.2mln by 2030 through implementing the projects at the Tengiz, Kashagan, Karachaganak, Kalamkas-more, and Khazar oilfields.

    The Kazakh President was briefed on the situation in the market of oil products and the measures for preventing the shortage of oil and lubricants in the future. According to the minister, it is envisaged to cut the duration of maintenance work at the refineries as well as create a reserve stock of oil products in the amount of 200 thousand tons.

    The minister went on to say that as of today, the number of people supplied with gas has reached 10.3mln and the gasification rate stands at 55%. The figure is to rise to 65% by 2030 through providing gas to the northern and eastern regions as well as construction of additional strings of Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent, Beineu-Zhanozen, and Bukhara-Ural pipelines, thus meeting the rising needs for natural gas.

    The President was also informed on the current situation in the energy system and immediate measures adopted to prevent a shortage of electricity as well as plans for implementing 157 investment projects to the tune of around KZT30trl in the fields of gas, oil, petrochemistry, electricity, and renewable energy before 2030.

    Following the meeting Tokayev prioritized the development of the petrochemistry sector as well as gave the minister a number of instructions.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Energy Kazakhstan
