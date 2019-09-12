Go to the main site
    Kazakh President meets with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress

    12 September 2019, 12:04

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    The roundtable has discussed the issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and China. The interlocutors positively evaluated its systematic development. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulating Li Zhanshu on the 70th anniversary of the PRC, informed him on the mutually beneficial agreements reached in the framework of Kazakhstan’s President visit to China. «Yesterday’s talks were successful. China is a great neighbor of Kazakhstan. Therefore, Xi Jinping and I have signed a Joint Statement which said that our partnership will be strategic and long-term. I have every reason to be satisfied with the results of our visit», the President said.


    Speaking about the prospects for further strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, the Head of State outlined the significance of the IV meeting of the Eurasian parliamentary speakers which will be held in Nur-Sultan in September the current year. «I know that you have been to Kazakhstan for three times, however in the coming future you will visit our country again as a Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee. We look forward to your visit», added Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Li Zhanshu stressed that Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev has made significant contribution to the development of the Kazakh-Chinese relations and emphasized the effectiveness of his negotiations with Xi Jinping.

    According to his words, the day before Mr.Tokayev and Xi Jinping had trust-based and fruitful negotiations. An exchange of views was made in regard with a wide range of issues. As a result there was signed a Joint Statement in which both leaders announced that the parties would develop a strategic partnership.

