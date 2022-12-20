Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President meets with CA Media Forum participants

    20 December 2022, 18:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with former Turkish President Abdullah Gül, Mongolia’s ex-President Nambaryn Enkhbayar, Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan Suyunbek Kasmambetov, who arrived in the Kazakh capital for the 1st Central Asian Media Forum, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

    The high-ranking guests congratulated the Kazakh President on re-election as well as commended the reforms and political changes carried out by him.

    For his part, Tokayev thanked the guests for their participation in the work of the 1st Central Asian Media Forum and expressed confidence that the development of multilateral cooperation between the countries will enhance brotherly and friendly relations.

    During the meeting, the interlocutors noted the common historic roots between the people and expressed views on the importance to develop joint projects in the cultural and humanitarian and scientific areas.


    Photo:akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Mass media Central Asia Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    It’s essential to expand cooperation based on common values – Uzbek expert
    President Tokayev meets with Chair of Atameken NCE’s Presidium Raimbek Batalov
    Kazakhstan and Spain aim to deepen strategic partnership further
    Astana to host 1st Central Asian media forum
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan – EU cooperation in digitalization discussed in Brussels
    2 December 20. Today's Birthdays
    3 1st Central Asian Media Forum kicks off in Astana
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for snowfall, ice-slick and blizzard Dec 20
    5 Kazakhstan’s main New Year tree lights up in Astana