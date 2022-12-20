Kazakh President meets with CA Media Forum participants

20 December 2022, 18:43

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with former Turkish President Abdullah Gül, Mongolia’s ex-President Nambaryn Enkhbayar, Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan Suyunbek Kasmambetov, who arrived in the Kazakh capital for the 1st Central Asian Media Forum, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

The high-ranking guests congratulated the Kazakh President on re-election as well as commended the reforms and political changes carried out by him.

For his part, Tokayev thanked the guests for their participation in the work of the 1st Central Asian Media Forum and expressed confidence that the development of multilateral cooperation between the countries will enhance brotherly and friendly relations.

During the meeting, the interlocutors noted the common historic roots between the people and expressed views on the importance to develop joint projects in the cultural and humanitarian and scientific areas.

Photo:akorda.kz