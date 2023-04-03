Go to the main site
    Kazakh President meets with Allur Group Chairman Andrey Lavrentyev

    3 April 2023, 17:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Andrey Lavrentyev, Chairman of the Board of Allur Group of Companies, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Tokayev was briefed about the company’s work on developing mechanical engineering, improving the competence of engineering personnel, as well as attracting foreign investment.

    The President was informed about the existing production facilities employing over six thousand Kazakhstanis and promising projects. A new plant for production of Kia cars jointly with South Korea’s manufacturer Kia Corporation is to be constructed in Kostanay city.

    Lavrentyev spoke in detail about the work in the field of education. The company provided technical courses in the state language at the Kostanay Automobile Transport College, work is ongoing with educational institutions on dual education, as well as the Allur Higher Engineering School was set up.

    The Kazakh Head of State stated the importance of domestic mechanical engineering as well as the relevance of upskilling domestic engineers and technicians.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
