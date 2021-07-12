Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President meets High Judicial Court Chairman Denis Shipp

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 July 2021, 12:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Chairman of the High Judicial Court Denis Shipp, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Kazakh President was briefed on the outcomes of the High Judicial Court’s work in the first half-year of 2021 and plans for the next period.

He was also informed about the implementation of the tasks regarding the staffing of the administrative justice courts.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave Denis Shipp a number of tasks to proceed with the judicial recruitment procedure and attract more educated and competent specialists in the judicial system.


