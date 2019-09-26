Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President, Luxembourg PM meet in NY

    26 September 2019, 01:14

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Akorda press service informed.

    The parties discussed the relevant issues of the bilateral agenda having made an emphasis on implementation of a number of promising projects.

    In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xavier Bettel agreed to boost cooperation in space industry, financial services, including within the Astana International Financial Centre. The sides also discussed the opportunities of interaction in digitalization.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA