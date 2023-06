Kazakh President lays flowers at Independence Monument of Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid a wreath at the Independence Monument of Turkmenistan as he completes his State visit to Turkmenistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Traditionally, the Kazakh President planted a tree in the Ally of the Honored Guests which is the symbol of Turkmenistan’s policy of peace, friendship, and good-brotherliness.