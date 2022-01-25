Go to the main site
    Kazakh President joins online 'Central Asia – PRC' Summit

    25 January 2022, 15:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking part in the «Central Asia – PRC» Summit dated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali earlier reported that the «Central Asia – PRC» Summit is held at the initiative of the Chinese side.

    The event is taking place online.

    During the Summit the leaders are to discuss prospects for the development of multifaceted strategic cooperation in different spheres between the countries of Central Asia and China.

    It is expected that the outcome of the event will be a joint statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations [between the Central Asian countries and China].

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

