Qazaq TV
Kazakh President joins CSTO Collective Security Council meeting via videoconference

28 October 2022, 18:45
28 October 2022, 18:45

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joined an extraordinary meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The videoconference meeting was held upon the proposal of Armenia, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Joining the meeting were President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and CSTO General Secretary Stanislav Zas.

During the meeting, the results of the work of the CSTO Mission sent to Armenia on September 15, 2022, were discussed.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Kazakh President noted that the conflict should be resolved only through a peaceful way and political and diplomatic means.


Photo: akorda.kz

