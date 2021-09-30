Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President invites Russian partners to carry out new industrial projects

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 September 2021, 14:25
Kazakh President invites Russian partners to carry out new industrial projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked about the joint projects with Russia in the industrial cooperation field while addressing the 17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum taking place in virtual format, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Forum, the Kazakh Head of State noted that the most favorable conditions for investors carrying out offshore projects are in place in the country. He said that the Government in close cooperation with the investment community has come up with the new investment mechanism – an improved model contract, which, according to him, provides legal protection and stability of investments as well as provides for an updated package of preferences.

Welcoming Russian partners to implement new projects, Tokayev noted that since 2019 the joint action program in the field of industrial cooperation has been carrying out successfully. He pointed to the three projects that have so far been completed, they are the plant for Kirovets tractor production, Hyundai car production plant, and the project for manufacturing Gaz vehicles’ components.

«This April the construction of a plant making 3.5 million tyres a year was launched with the participation of Tatar President Rustam Minikhanov. The project is very important as it decreases dependency on imports from other countries,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

Notably, the 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Vladimir Putin of Russia in virtual format has begun in Kokshetau city.


Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan    Events   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup