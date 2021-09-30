Kazakh President invites Russian partners to carry out new industrial projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked about the joint projects with Russia in the industrial cooperation field while addressing the 17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum taking place in virtual format, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Forum, the Kazakh Head of State noted that the most favorable conditions for investors carrying out offshore projects are in place in the country. He said that the Government in close cooperation with the investment community has come up with the new investment mechanism – an improved model contract, which, according to him, provides legal protection and stability of investments as well as provides for an updated package of preferences.

Welcoming Russian partners to implement new projects, Tokayev noted that since 2019 the joint action program in the field of industrial cooperation has been carrying out successfully. He pointed to the three projects that have so far been completed, they are the plant for Kirovets tractor production, Hyundai car production plant, and the project for manufacturing Gaz vehicles’ components.

«This April the construction of a plant making 3.5 million tyres a year was launched with the participation of Tatar President Rustam Minikhanov. The project is very important as it decreases dependency on imports from other countries,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

Notably, the 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Vladimir Putin of Russia in virtual format has begun in Kokshetau city.