    Kazakh President: Interethnic and interfaith consent – our heritage

    1 September 2021, 15:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Interethnic and interfaith consent is our priceless heritage,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told today the joint sitting of the Parliament Chambers delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address.

    «Interethnic and interfaith consent is our priceless heritage. For the sake of the future of the state we have to preserve and strengthen internal stability and unity,» the Head of State said.

    The President also commented earlier on the status of the Russian language. He stressed that Russian has the status of the official language. Under the domestic law its use shouldn’t be hindered. The same time Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged all to learn Kazakh as there are no reasons to believe that the Kazakh language use is restricted.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

