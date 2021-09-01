Kazakh President: Interethnic and interfaith consent – our heritage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Interethnic and interfaith consent is our priceless heritage,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told today the joint sitting of the Parliament Chambers delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address.

The President also commented earlier on the status of the Russian language. He stressed that Russian has the status of the official language. Under the domestic law its use shouldn’t be hindered. The same time Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged all to learn Kazakh as there are no reasons to believe that the Kazakh language use is restricted.