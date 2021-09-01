Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President: Interethnic and interfaith consent – our heritage

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 September 2021, 15:53
Kazakh President: Interethnic and interfaith consent – our heritage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Interethnic and interfaith consent is our priceless heritage,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told today the joint sitting of the Parliament Chambers delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address.

«Interethnic and interfaith consent is our priceless heritage. For the sake of the future of the state we have to preserve and strengthen internal stability and unity,» the Head of State said.

The President also commented earlier on the status of the Russian language. He stressed that Russian has the status of the official language. Under the domestic law its use shouldn’t be hindered. The same time Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged all to learn Kazakh as there are no reasons to believe that the Kazakh language use is restricted.


Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches