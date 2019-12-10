Go to the main site
    Kazakh President instructs to increase scholarship by 25%

    10 December 2019, 12:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to increase scholarship by 25%, Kazinform reported Tuesday.

    «I order to increase scholarship by 25% for undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral students beginning from January 1, 2020. On the whole it will cover about 130 thosand people», said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the closing ceremony of the Year of Youth. The ceremony is being held in one of the EXPO pavilions where the ArtHUB center of creative initiatives is set to be created.

    According to the words of the Head of State, college students will be provided with the comparable state support.

    He reminded that in September the current year 122 thousand college students got 30% of scholarship increase.

    «I am sure these measures will make significant support for our students», said Mr. President.

