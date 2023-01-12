Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President instructs to continue development of Aktobe region

12 January 2023, 18:02
Kazakh President instructs to continue development of Aktobe region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President received Aktobe region Governor Yeraly Tugzhanov, who reported on the region’s socioeconomic development for 2022 and plans for the current year, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported that the macroeconomic situation in the region remains stable. The Governor noted the key socioeconomic indexes in the industry, agriculture, investments, and housing construction grew. He stressed that for the past three months following the investment forums, there were signed 12 memorandums worth over KZT 3 trillion.

Tugzhanov also reported on the fulfillment of the President’s tasks on the development of the agro-industrial complex and rural areas. The region works on the concept for the complex development of 315 rural settlements. Besides, measures are taken to raise education quality under the Bilim All projects in 120 small staffing rural schools with almost 10,000 pupils.

Following the meeting, the Head of State instructed to continue the development of the regional infrastructure and settle social issues of public concern.

Photo: akorda.kz


Related news
Governor reports on 2022 Akmola region development results
Emomali Rahmon congratulates Kazakh President on 30 years of diplomatic relations with Tajikistan
President Tokayev has telephone conversation with Tajik counterpart
Теги:
Read also
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Tokayev meets with Kazakh Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev
Kazakhstan’s National Fund for Children program explained
President Tokayev to participate in 'The Voice of Global South' virtual summit
State Counsellor reports to President on activity of state commission for political repression victims’ rehabilitation
Governor reports on 2022 Akmola region development results
Constitutional Court begins its work in Kazakhstan, seeks to enhance human rights mechanisms
Tokayev receives Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan

News