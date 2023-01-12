Kazakh President instructs to continue development of Aktobe region

12 January 2023, 18:02

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President received Aktobe region Governor Yeraly Tugzhanov, who reported on the region’s socioeconomic development for 2022 and plans for the current year, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported that the macroeconomic situation in the region remains stable. The Governor noted the key socioeconomic indexes in the industry, agriculture, investments, and housing construction grew. He stressed that for the past three months following the investment forums, there were signed 12 memorandums worth over KZT 3 trillion.

Tugzhanov also reported on the fulfillment of the President’s tasks on the development of the agro-industrial complex and rural areas. The region works on the concept for the complex development of 315 rural settlements. Besides, measures are taken to raise education quality under the Bilim All projects in 120 small staffing rural schools with almost 10,000 pupils.

Following the meeting, the Head of State instructed to continue the development of the regional infrastructure and settle social issues of public concern.

Photo: akorda.kz